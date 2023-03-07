Sidney named as one of top micropolitans

SIDNEY – Site Selection magazine named Sidney as the No. 3 top micropolitan in the nation for 2022, tying with Cullman, Alabama. Sidney has been in the top 100 for the last 12 years, and this is the highest Sidney has reached, up from No. 11 in 2021.

This ranking is based on the number of major corporation investment projects started during the year. These projects include non-retail expansion – primarily industrial, but can include new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations and logistics sites, among others. It does not track government projects, schools or hospitals.

A micropolitan is an urban area containing between 10,000-50,000 people and the surrounding communities. The Sidney micropolitan encompasses Shelby County. There are 543 micropolitans across the United States.

Projects must meet one of more of the following criteria to be included in Site Selection magazine’s rankings: a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs or 20,000 square feet or more of new construction.

Sidney-Shelby County had 11 projects that met these criteria in 2022. These new investment projects include: SEMCORP, Honda Anna Engine Plant, Russia Spec Buildings, Everyday Technologies, Ross Aluminum (P&THE), Industrial Recyclers, Ag Trucking, and four projects by Cargill.

James Hill, executive director of Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, said, “Coming out of the pandemic it was a pretty good year for economic growth and corporate investment.”

The Sidney-Shelby County area is the No. 1 manufacturing county in Ohio, providing a good economic base for continuing expansion. Hill said, “If you look at industrial expansion, it primarily happens with companies already there. The majority of projects were current companies expanding. Our strong manufacturing base really positions us well to make the rankings each year. This is an indication of our ability to move with the times.”

“It is encouraging to have outside validation that you are a good place to do business. This shows that we have a strong economy and are a good place for additional investment. This is something we can tout in our conversation when talking to existing businesses and new businesses,” Hill said.

Site Selection magazine, published by Conway Data Inc., delivers expansion planning information to a qualified circulation of 41,000 executives of fast-growing firms. Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Site Selection is also available via Site Selection Online. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Conway Data, publisher of Site Selection magazine, the Conway Analytics Report and a family of online industry newsletters, in 2017 was recognized as Georgia International Small Business of the Year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Conway Data has been a trusted advisor to corporations, government economic development and investment promotion agencies around the world since 1954. Conway Data owns and manages Conway Events, organizer of worldwide FDI events, and also manages the Industrial Asset Management Council.