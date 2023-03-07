Utility Box contest submissions sought

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon Inc. has announced its newest Utility Box art contest. The organization will be adding a vinyl wrap to the utility box on Willipie Street south of Auglaize Street, near Hearn Law Office, in downtown Wapakoneta.

Submissions will be accepted between March 15 and May 1, with the selection and installation in time for this year’s Apollo 11 anniversary. Artists are advised to take note of the dimensions of the utility box so that the design fits the space. Front/back panels are 48-inches wide by 72-inches high, while side panels are 24-inches by 72-inches. Packets with templates are available at Riverside Art Center, downtown Wapakoneta. The contest is open to artists of all ages, residing anywhere.

First on the Moon Inc. has previously wrapped half a dozen other utility boxes with space-related art. Funding for the current project was provided by the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation.

First on the Moon Inc. enhances the public appreciation and understanding of Wapakoneta, Ohio’s unique identity as hometown of Neil Armstrong, first person to walk on the moon. First on the Moon, Inc., develops and implements public arts and humanities programming, and legacy initiatives that garner a high degree of collaboration among stakeholders and reach the widest demographic possible.

For more information about this project, visit the First on the Moon Facebook page or Riverside Art Center, which has contest packets, including templates. For more information about First on the Moon, contact Rachel Barber, 419-738-4924.