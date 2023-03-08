Living in the moment, making memories

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

Spring is in the air! Or at least I am ready for it to be here!

This winter has been crazy in terms of the weather we have experienced. I joked the other day that Mother Nature was in the middle of menopause! Warm, cold, warm, cold!

Spring is such a beautiful time of year. The obvious beauty is the grass becomes green again, flowers start to bloom and the birds start to return to the area and build their nests. But this year spring is going to be even more wonderful for me because my grandbaby is turning 1 today as I write this article, and we will be adding another member to our family in a matter of a few days! We have been preparing for a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee for the wedding of my youngest son and the love of his life on March 3. Life has been a whirlwind this last year and I am loving it.

I have two sons and both have found wonderful, beautiful and awesome ladies to marry. I am truly blessed. Weddings for the parents of the groom are not as stressful as it is for the parents of the bride, or so I have been told. My only stress has been when my son told me two weeks ago, “Hey mom, have you picked out a song yet for us to dance to?”

What?!?! OK, freak out time. There are so many songs out there, so many choices, so many options that I found myself crying like a baby at each one I listened to. Some were perfect except for a verse or two, some didn’t even come close to describing our mother/son relationship. At one point he and I played around with the idea to do one of the “goofy dances.” Starting out all slow and sweet then busting into the twist, thriller dance and many other goofy things. My knees are not what they used to be so I ruled that out quickly. Eventually a song was picked.

My son and soon-to-be daughter in “love” were stressing the other day about all the details and it caused me to pause and reflect. So many times in life we lose focus on what is truly important. It is not the dresses, music, decorations, food or guest list that is most important, but rather it is that both of them are there together saying their “I do’s.”

I am guilty of this myself, I get so focused on the details that sometimes I lack the vision of the big picture. The root goal or purpose of what I am doing falls through the cracks of the details. Time spent with those you care about is what is important. Memories made that will last a lifetime is what is important. That “perfect” picnic in the park can still be perfect even if you forget the hot dog buns! Just dip the hot dogs in the ketchup and have fun!

As I get older it seems like life is going by so much faster. Perhaps I am just moving slower? I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know that I am developing a deeper sense of appreciation for time. “Time flies when you’re having fun” is something my daddy always said and I am learning that it is so true. Life isn’t always fun but I have begun to try and look for the fun in each event, experience or trial. I am finding that the memories I make with friends and family hold a deeper and more cherished spot in my heart.

Spring is around the corner! Let’s meet it with enthusiasm, excitement, expectation and go out and have some fun! Make those memories and take time to enjoy them in the moment. Let the details fall away and be in the moment.

Try new things, have fun doing them and make those memories.

I invite you to the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County for some fun and exciting activities. We will be having our Friday Fun Night Karaoke on March 24 at 7 p.m. This is free and open to the public age 50 or better. Light refreshments will be served. Come and enjoy some good music. You don’t have to sing, just tap your foot, dance if you want and make some memories.

Until I see you at the Center…. Have a Blessed Day.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.