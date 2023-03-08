Membership meeting set

MINSTER — The Minster Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the Minster Union Hall, 180 W. Fifth St.

They will be recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Minster Girls Track Team. Several members of the original 1973 team, along with Katie Horstman will share their memories, stories, scrapbooks and memorabilia.

Come and join or renew a Minster Historical Society membership for 2023. The free event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.