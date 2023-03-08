Train program planned

BUCKLAND — In honor of Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary, the village of Buckland will present “The Trains of Auglaize County” with Dan Meckstroth on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the Buckland Administration Building, 100 Old Tile Mill Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Meckstroth, a native of New Knoxville, has been a fan of trains ever since he can remember. His fascination began as a young boy, when he would watch trains with his grandpa, “Pop,” who lived along the Erie Railroad between Lima and Spencerville. Later, Meckstroth became interested in the Nickel Plate Railroad as he heard the locomotive’s steam whistle for the Minster local. He has spent a lifetime working on and learning about railroads. Since his retirement from teaching, Meckstroth has volunteered with the Fort Wayne Railroad Society and Cincinnati Scenic Railroad.