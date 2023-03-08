UNOH named Top Ten, Gold Level Award recipient by Military Friendly Schools

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced it has been named a Top Ten, Gold-level Military Friendly School in the Private University not offering Doctorate category for the 2023-2024 academic year by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned company that assesses institutions based on their commitment to supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that the University of Northwestern Ohio has received a Military Friendly® designation.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Ten Gold Level Military Friendly School for 2023-2024 academic year, ranking #5 overall in our category,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis, UNOH president. “We are committed to supporting the men and women who have served our country, and we will continue to do everything in our power to provide the resources and support they need to make the dream of completing a college education a reality.”

This designation reflects the ongoing commitment of the UNOH Military Relations Department to provide exceptional support to military students, including Active-Duty, National Guard, Reservists, and veterans. The university offers a range of programs and services to help these students succeed academically and professionally, including:

•Dedicated advisers who specialize in working with military students and provide support and guidance throughout their academic journey

• Flexible scheduling and online course options to accommodate the unique needs of military students

The Military Friendly Schools designation is awarded based on an institution’s ability to meet several criteria, including academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career outcomes, and military student support and retention. More than 1,850 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey, with 530 schools earning award level designations in Top Ten, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com​.

UNOH is proud to have received this recognition and will continue to work to provide the highest level of support to military-affiliated students. For more information about the University’s programs and services for military students and their families, please visit https://www.unoh.edu/offices/military/

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.