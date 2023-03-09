125 Years

March 9, 1898

The citizens of Quincy were considerably excited today over the discovery of oil there. An abandoned gas well was recently leased by the council to J. Harry Miller and Co. Yesterday a derrick was placed in position and this morning the work of bailing out the well was commenced. Oil was found in the well and the bailing was continued but the supply of oil in the week has not seemed to decrease any.

—————

A special meeting of the board of health was held last night and a formaldehyde lamp for disinfectant purposes was purchased from the H. K. Mulford Co., chemists, of Philadelphia. The price paid was $25.

—————

William Shine expects to improve the appearance of the Florentine hotel by putting a new veranda around the building and making other improvements this spring.

100 Years

March 9, 1923

An order has been received at the local post office that is expected to result in better mail service for Anna and Botkins. Service to these two towns has been extremely unsatisfactory for several years. Following a study of the situation by the postal service, an order has been issued calling for mail to the two towns to be sent to Sidney and then to Anna and Botkins on the first car in the morning on the Western Ohio Railway. This will deliver mail to the two offices in time for the rural deliveries in the morning.

—————

The Royal Billiard Parlor located in Stanley Bryan’s new building on South Ohio Avenue will be open for business on Saturday. The place will be under the management of George Kordis of Cincinnati and it is the intention to make it a place of amusement and recreation for all.

—————

Traffic over the Western Ohio Railway was delayed for about three hours this morning on account of a car jumping the track a short distance north of the city. No one was injured in the accident.

75 Years

March 9, 1948

Two young Sidney men are scheduled to receive their doctor of medicine degrees at commencement exercises at Ohio State University on March 19. They are William Binkley, son of Mrs. Harry Binkley, Sr., and Robert Lanfersieck, son of Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Lanfersieck. Binkley will report to Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana for his year of internship while Lanfersieck will go to Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

—————

Victorious in their first game in the Southwestern Ohio Class A basketball tournament by virtue of their 29 to 27 victory over Dayton Kiser. Coach Harold McDermott’s Sidney High Yellow Jackets will seek to stay in the running when they tangle with the Troy Trojans at Dayton tonight.

—————

Company I, 148th Infantry, Sidney’s national guard unit, ranks today as a “satisfactory and potentially excellent company,” following a report of the recent inspection by regular army officers, received by Captain Rodney L. Oldham. The local unit now has an enrollment of two officers and 80 enlisted men.

50 Years

March 9, 1973

Russia’s Ray Monnin was Shelby County’s top prep scorer during the regular season just completed. An excellent performer, Monnin marked up 408 points in 17 games which comes out exactly 24 points per Raider session.

By his showing, Monnin replaces Tom Pitts, the Fairlawn flash of a year ago, who registered a shining 29.7 to lead all scorers in the area.

—————

When Michigan visits Ohio State’s St. John Arena Saturday, it will be the final game for cheerleader Donna Stewart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Stewart, Vandemark Road, Sidney.

A senior this year, the young lady has served on the varsity cheering squad for football and basketball her last two years in addition to being an alternate her sophomore year.

—————

JACKSON CENTER – Ivan Gross and Ed Regula have purchased the Custom Farm Services Plant of Jackson Center. The CFS Plant will now become G and R Farm Services, Inc.

25 Years

March 9, 1998

A billboard close to downtown has raised some controversy. It asks the question, “Think selling dope is cool? Ask these people currently doing time for it.” The sign then lists the names of over twenty people from Sidney convicted for drug offenses. Residents Jim Daniel, James Humphrey and others have expressed concerns. The subject will be the topic at a future city council meeting.

—————

The Anna Garden Club is seeking to raise funds with the production of a cookbook. It is a spiral-bound cookbook name, “Feast of Goodness.” The club was organized in 1995. Member Julie Ehemann stated they took on this project to begin making money on their won for the club. The goal of the club is to decorate the downtown district.

