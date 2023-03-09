Pioneer Electric Cooperative to hold 87th Annual Meeting

PIQUA ̶ Pioneer’s 87th Annual Meeting will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. This year’s meeting will include a look back at 2022, including key accomplishments, financials, board election results, and an overview of plans for 2023.

The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast served from 8:30-9 a.m. The business meeting will run from 9-10:15 a.m.

Members interested in attending Pioneer’s Annual Meeting should register on the company’s website, www.pioneerec.com, or call the Pioneer office. Those who preregister and are in attendance will be eligible for one of 16 bill credits.

Members of Pioneer Electric are also encouraged to vote in the 2023 Board of Trustees and county board election. Voting can be completed by online, in the SmartHub app, or by mail. Voting closes on March 24.

“We are excited to be able to host our annual meeting in person and at normal capacity this year,” says Ron Salyer, Pioneer president and CEO. “I highly encourage you to join us as it’s a great opportunity to stay up-to-date on what’s going on at your cooperative and learn what we have planned for 2023.”

A recording of the event will be available on Pioneer’s website following the meeting.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.