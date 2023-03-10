McCartyville celebrates St. Patrick’s

MCCARTYVILLE – It’s time to put on green clothing and head to McCartyville for their 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, held from March 16-18.

Prior to the weekend celebrations, there is a Little Miss Shamrock pageant on Sunday, March 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Parish Activity Center (PAC). There is also a house decorating contest to be judged on Monday, March 13.

The weekend events kick off with a sing-a-long on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., held at Patrick’s Pub & Grill in Anna.

On Friday, March 17, there is a fish fry at McCartyville Sacred Heart Parish at 5 p.m., followed by a Toast to the queen at Patrick’s Pub & Grill at 7 p.m. Then the celebration moves to McCartyville Sacred Heart PAC where the queen will be crowned and the grand marshals will be recognized. Music and fun will continue until midnight.

Bailey Luthman has been selected as the queen. Luthman is a 2018 graduate of Anna High School. She will be graduating in May from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. After graduation she will be an ICU nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Grand Marshals are brothers Jerry “Tex” Schmitmeyer and Nick “Pickles” Schmitmeyer. They have both lived in Anna since birth and were part of the original committee 40 years ago that started the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

On Saturday, March 18, the morning begins with an Irish Jog at 11 a.m. An Irish Jog is an unofficial 5K, from the town of St. Patrick’s to McCartyville.

This year the celebration includes food trucks for the first time. Food trucks Gilbert Station and Tacos Jalisco will be available from 1-6 p.m., in the After Glow/RelAXEation parking lot. Gilbert Station, from Burketsville, will feature burgers and appetizers; and Taco Jalisco, from Sidney, will feature tacos and quesadillas.

The parade in downtown McCartyville begins at 1:30. The Little Miss Shamrock winners and participants will be in the parade, along with the queen. After the parade, there are music, drinks, friends and fun both downtown and at Patrick’s Pub & Grill.

Finally, after the parade, there is a benefit putter golf outing, beginning at the PAC, moving throughout the town. Proceeds will be donated to the Brian and Ashley Holthaus family; Ashley was a recent recipient of a kidney transplant.