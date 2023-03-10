Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions

SAINT MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced that Alyssa Pluta and Kara Dahlke have been promoted to in-charge accountants. In-charge accountants work directly with clients and oversee staff accountants and accounting assistants.

Pluta joined the firm in 2021. She holds a bachelor’s degree accounting from Spring Arbor University and works in the firm’s Defiance office.

Dahlke holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ohio Northern University. She joined the firm in 2021 and works in the St. Marys office.

The firm is hiring for a variety of public accounting positions in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert. All experience levels are welcome, including recent graduates with an accounting-related degree. To learn more or to submit a resume, visit sha.cpa/career-opportunities.

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert, Ohio, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.