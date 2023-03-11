125 Years

March 11, 1898

The board of infirmary directors made their semi-annual settlement and statement this week. The report shows there are 48 inmates in the institution at the present time, 27 male and 21 female. Since the last report, 19 persons have been received, 16 male and three female and one child, a girl was born at the institution.

—————

At the congregational meeting at the Presbyterian Church last evening, the action of the session in selecting Rev. James A. Patterson, of Fostoria, as the new pastor, was ratified. There were 111 votes cast and only six in the negative. The vote was then made unanimous. There were a few of the members who were afraid the church membership would not be able to raise the salary of $1,700.

—————

The match game at the bowling alley last evening between a team from Lima and one from Sidney resulted in a victory for the Lima players. The Sidney team was composed of Charles Benjamin, Earl and Harry Karmire, Ben McLean and Roy Anderson.

100 Years

March 11, 1923

In a short talk during the merchants institute at the high school last evening, Foster Moon, of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, spoke of the great necessity for cooperation between the city man and the farmer. The session was the final one in the series sponsored by the Sidney Merchants Association. A special invitation was extended to rural residents.

—————

Richard Brown and W. A. Burket, of this city, have been awarded a patent on a convertible automobile top. The top is so arranged that it will turn an open car into a sedan in a period of 20 minutes.

—————

Charles J. Woolley, who yesterday announced his resignation as deputy sheriff of Shelby County said today he plans to join Victor E. Watkins, the local Dodge Brothers dealer, to sell automobiles.

—————

The final rehearsal for the Legion Minstrel Follies to be presented next Monday and Tuesday evening will be held Sunday afternoon at the Majestic Theatre. Directed by Charles C. Cleveland, the production will include in the cast outstanding local artists.

75 Years

March 11, 1948

Sidney Post of the American Legion will celebrate the 29th birthday of the Legion tomorrow evening at 8 o’clock at the Legion home. Entertainment will include music by the band directed by Harold Tucker and the Sidney Singing Soldiers will sing with Richard Neville and Charles Benjamin, Jr., directing.

—————

City School Superintendent Fred B. Louys said today that religious education in the Sidney public schools will continue as usual under the direction of Miss Charlotte Sears for the present in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court victory of Mrs. Vashti McCollum, of Champaign, Illinois in her fight to outlaw religious instruction in Champaign schools.

—————

Six Sidney ladies have joined the ranks of the Red Cross Gray Ladies with completion of special training at Dayton. The group includes Mrs. Harry E. Schieber, Mrs. Max Rose, Mrs. Eleanor Ross, Mrs. William Avey, Mrs. Fred L. Griffis and Mrs. Harley Blakely.

50 Years

March 11, 1973

Shelby County Commissioners this morning signed a contract with Okay Equipment Rental Co., Demolition Contractors, Dayton, for demolition of the old Shelby County Home for the Aged on Fair Road. The company will demolish the building without cost but with the right to salvage anything deemed of value to the company. Clean up of debris not salvaged will be left to the county.

—————

RUSSIA – Judy Barhorst scored highest in a recent competitive test at Russia Local High School and has been named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Russia Local High School. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Barhorst, R.R. 1 and is a senior in high school.

—————

QUINCY – Margo Dodds, whose parents formerly lived here, has been chosen Nevada’s Junior Miss during a pageant at the Judy Bailey Theater at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She will represent Nevada in the National Junior Miss finals in Mobile, Alabama on May 11.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Dodds, 44404 Galaxy Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada.

25 Years

March 11, 1998

The American Legion members have been known to have their share of disagreements over the years. Now is no exception. A number of members are not in favor of the move of their home from downtown to the northwest edge of Sidney. Commander Chuck Wren is certain the members will be fine after the m0ve is made. “After all, the legion is primarily about community service,” he told the Sidney Daily News recently. The organization made a contribution of $15,000 in the 1970s to pay for more patient rooms as an example. The Legion also has an active scholarship program.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.