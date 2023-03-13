Alliance For Automotive Innovation elects new board leadership

WASHINGTON, DC – Alliance for Automotive Innovation has announced that Bob Nelson, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co. Inc., will serve as the association’s 2023 board chair. Nelson succeeds Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue. José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America will serve as vice chair.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said: “The auto industry is facing a complex set of policy issues related to electrification, automation and connectivity. Our collective advocacy will benefit from smart leaders like Bob and José who know exactly what it takes to design, source, build and ship world-class vehicles. Their leadership speaks to the important role of both policymakers and industry in the transportation transformation.”

Nelson is a native of Ohio who joined Honda in 1987 as the company was rapidly expanding its manufacturing presence in America. He has held leadership roles across Honda’s purchasing and manufacturing areas with a focus on the growth of Honda’s North American operations.

Nelson said: “In my 36 years with Honda, the auto industry has never faced the breadth of opportunities and challenges that we are right now. It is critical that the Alliance for Automotive Innovation continue to elevate its voice on behalf of our industry as we transition to the electrified future at a speed that requires increased collaboration among all transportation stakeholders. I am energized by this opportunity to help lead our industry into the future, finding ways to continue investing in our American workforces and advancing our efforts to collectively provide cleaner, safer, and smarter products to American consumers.”