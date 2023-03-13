Fostering diversity in our next generation of military leaders

A person in a suitDescription automatically generated with medium confidenceEvery year, I have the privilege of nominating 10 Ohio students to each of our nation’s service academies.

And every year, I’m impressed with our applicants. They have the integrity, courage, and knowledge to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies, whether it’s at the U.S. Airforce Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, or the U.S. Naval Academy.

These students go on to become the next generation of military officers and national leaders.

For far too long, though, many students of different backgrounds haven’t been able to take advantage of these opportunities – they don’t have the support they need to navigate the application process, or they don’t know about it at all.

It’s why we are working to get the word out to all Ohio students, from every part of the state, that the nomination process is now open. If you want to develop your leadership skills, serve our country, and join the proud ranks of our servicemembers, there may be a place for you at our military academies.

By nominating students to our service academies who have different backgrounds and different life experiences, we recommit to ensuring that our armed forces and military leaders look like our nation. And we open up opportunities for young Ohioans, in all kinds of communities, all over our state.

Applications for nominations to the service academies are open now. I encourage students of all backgrounds to apply, and know that throughout the process, my office and I are here to help. You can visit www.brown.senate.gov/services/students/academy-nominations.

Sherrod Brown is the senior U.S. senator from Ohio.