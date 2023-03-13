K-9 Tyson receives body armor donation

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police Department’s K-9 Tyson has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K-9 Tyson’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Corey – EOW 11/8/21”.

“K-9 Tyson is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. K-9 Tyson is partnered with Officer Nick Honeycutt and they have been certified as a team in the state of Ohio since Jan. 31, 2022. K9 Tyson and Officer Honeycutt underwent 6 weeks of training together and they became certified as a dual purpose narcotics and patrol team. We cannot thank Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. enough for this generous donation and the heartwarming sentiment of the embroidered patch remembering K-9 Officer Corey,” said Jackson Center Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Wirick.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718