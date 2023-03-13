Montgomery to perform at BMI

VERSAILLES — John Michael Montgomery will perform at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on March 25.

Montgomery has turned an uncanny ability to relate to fans into one of country music’s most storied careers. Behind the string of hit records, the room full of awards, and the fan accolades that have defined his phenomenal success, lies a connection that goes beyond his undeniable talent and his proven knack for picking hits. Since the days when “Life’s A Dance” turned him from an unknown artist into a national star, Montgomery ‘s rich baritone has carried, that most important of assets,–believability. It is readily apparent in love songs that have helped set the standard for a generation. Songs like “I Swear” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That” still resonate across the landscape.

It is apparent in the 2004 hit “Letters From Home,” one of the most moving tributes to the connection between soldiers and their families ever recorded, and in “The Little Girl,” a tale of redemption that plumbs both the harrowing and the uplifting. It is apparent even in the pure fun that has always found its way into John Michael’s repertoire–songs like “Be My Baby Tonight” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” where Montgomery’s vocal earnestness takes musical whimsy to another level.

The hits followed steadily, with songs like “Rope The Moon,” “If You’ve Got Love,” “No Man’s Land,” “Cowboy Love,” “As Long As I Live,” “Friends” and “How Was I To Know” establishing him as one of the elite acts of the era.

He received the CMA Horizon award and was named the ACM’s Top New Vocalist, setting off a long series of awards that included the CMA’s Single and Song of the Year, Billboard’s Top Country Artist, and a Grammy nomination.

Tickets for the event range from $35-57 and are available for purchase online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door or online the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.