Toledo Zoo’s Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge Exhibit opens March 16

TOLEDO – The Toledo Zoo is proud to announce the grand opening of the Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge on Thursday, March 16. The new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears will officially open to the public following a short ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:15 a.m., at the bear exhibit, by Tiger Terrace. The exhibit received a generous donation from the Komminsk family of Shelby County for its creation.

This latest addition to the Zoo’s world-renowned facility will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to observe, interact and learn about these magnificent animals. Designed over 14,000 square feet, the expansive exhibit has been extended to give our three bears more room to roam — and the visitors more opportunities to get up close, with two viewing areas.

Featuring a 5,000-gallon pool for the bears to enjoy, the Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge also includes a 130-square-foot cave for them to nap in, complete with a viewing window for the visitors. Also built into the exhibit is a smelling log, which allows visitors to crawl inside and come face to face with the bears like they’ve never seen them before. A dedicated dig area for the bears is mirrored with a public sandbox on the opposite side of the exhibit, providing the perfect opportunity for the bears and kids to dig and play “together.”

In addition to providing the bears with an expanded, stimulating environment, the exhibit features educational and interactive displays and an indoor space for school groups.

“We are thrilled to open the Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge to give our three bears more space to thrive and have plenty of opportunities to exhibit natural behaviors, like foraging and climbing,” said Michael Frushour, curator of mammals for the Toledo Zoo. “It’s a wonderful addition to our Zoo, and we are excited to be able to provide our guests with this unique, up-close experience.”

Cody, Montana, and Dodge are the three bears who get to call the exhibit their new home. Born in January 2015 in Yellowstone Park, Cody and Montana are Grizzly bear sisters who came to live at the Zoo at just six months old as orphaned cubs. Rounding out the bear trio is Dodge, a Kodiak Brown bear born on Kodiak Island in Alaska.

For more information about the exhibit and the Zoo’s brown bears, visit toledozoo.org/kodiakridge.