Go West young Pirates for national competition

DEGAFF — For more than a decade, Business Professionals of America (BPA) students at Riverside have earned invitations to compete at the National Leadership Conferences (NLC) around the country. This year, after dominating regional competition, 43 Riverside students attended the BPA SLC and continued their tradition of success. After a record-breaking number of students earned top honors at state competition, 24 students will be attending the BPA NLC in Anaheim, California, in April.

While at the two-day state conference, students participated in leadership academies, competed in their competitive events and met students from around the state. More than 5,000 students, advisors, judges and industry professionals from across the state were in attendance.

Riverside BPA students made 19 trips to the stage to collect their hardware for placing in the top 10 of contests during the awards ceremony. In addition to team and individual contests, 19 student members received their Statesman torch award. This is an award earned by students exemplifying high levels of leadership, service, cooperation, friendship, knowledge, and patriotism in their schools and communities.

As the students prepare to make a once-in-a-lifetime trip to California, the preparations continue not only for their contests, but also to raise funds to fully experience all that the conference has to offer. Ohio Hi-Point Career Center pays for registrations, transportation and room accommodations. The students are responsible for any food and excursions that they partake in while at the conference. In addition to personal funds, students rely on chapter fundraising money.

The chapter takes part in year-round fundraising, according to chapter adviser and business program teacher Lindsay Wyan. From selling donuts to DJing school dances and car washes, the students are always looking for ways to make money to help them experience adventure outside of the classroom.

Wyan often shares that the students’ real education comes in the moments, not in the testing room, but during travel, dining and general networking that BPA helps facilitate. Traveling from the small town in Logan County, a national conference means flying. The majority of students have never flown before and are frightened. Wyan, a nervous flier herself, shows students that sometimes growth can be scary, but worth it in the end.

Final results from state competition:

• 2023 – 2024 Ohio BPA Parliamentarian – Carter Kreglow

• Fundamental Accounting (100) – Julia Fleming – Top 10 finalist

• Banking & Finance (145) – Andrew Knight – Top 10 finalist

• Financial Analyst Team – Faith Brownlee, Jailyn Leeper – third place and National Qualifier

• Economic Research Team (160) – Briana Bradley, Simon Godwin, Rachel Knight – second place and National Qualifier

• Intermediate Word Processing (205) –Nataleigh Lewellen – fifth place and National Qualifier

• Integrated Office Applications (215) – Dallas Hoffer – Top 10 finalist

• Basic Office Systems & Procedures (220) – Zack Hall – Top 10 finalist

• Basic Office Systems & Procedures (220) – Kristina Plank – third place and National Qualifier

• Advanced Office Systems & Procedures (225) – Hayden Gammell – fourth placeand National Qualifier

• Legal Office Procedures (245) – Siera Barhorst – Top 10 finalist

• Administrative Support Research Project (260) – Ashley Roach – Top 10 finalist

• Business Law & Ethics (265) – Gage Stevenson – Top 10 finalist

• Graphic Design Promotion (410) – Sam Knight – third place and National Qualifier

• Entrepreneurship (505) – Alaina Snow – second place and National Qualifier

• Small Business Management Team (510) – Ava Klingler, Carter Kreglow, Rielee Richmond, Sienna Stewart – second place and National Qualifier

• Human Resource Management (535) – Daisy Armbruster – Top 10 finalist

• Parliamentary Procedure Team – Jorden Dunham, Jayden Hoffer, Jaidyn Jackson, Brice Kauffman, Tyler Knight, Gavin Orsborne, Kaleb Schindewolf – Top 10 finalists

• Presentation Management Individual (555) – Jade Copas – Top 10 finalist

• Health Administration Leadership/Special Topics – Hailey Noggler – Top 10 finalist

• Knowledge Matters Accounting Simulation – Jailyn Leeper, Sam King, Gage Stevenson – third place and National Qualifier

• Promotional Photography – Halyn McClintick – Top 10 finalist and National Qualifier

If you or your business would like to sponsor a student or make a tax-deductible donation to aid in the students’ travel, contact Lindsay Wyan at LWyan@ohiohipoint.com or 937-585-5981, ext. 2310.