IUTIS prepares for summer softball

SIDNEY – IUTIS is more than just a boys’ softball club in the summer. It began in 1930 as a community service organization, and that spirit of community service lives on nearly 100 years later. However, since covid, membership is down.

IUTIS stands for In Unity There is Strength. The organization embodies the spirit of unity with making sure all decisions are unanimous. Tim Lynch serves as the treasurer, secretary, and fundraising chairman of IUTIS. He said, “One thing I can say about this club, we don’t argue. We discuss and agree on everything. I think that is kind of neat, from the diversity of the men in it.”

In the past, IUTIS has helped the community in a variety of ways- providing milk to schools, ringing the Salvation Army Bell, providing coats for people in need, and offering hot coffee to travelers at a roadside rest area. They have given to the Red Cross, helped find a place for people impacted by a disaster, as well as helped kids get new shoes.

Lynch believes that providing softball for boys can have a positive impact on them. He, his sons, grandsons, and now great-grandson, have all played softball with IUTIS, and his sons are now coaches and umpires.

This year IUTIS plans to hold its first fall festival fundraiser in September with food trucks, rides and games. The fundraiser’s proceeds will benefit the various projects that IUTIS supports: such as the library’s summer reading program, Agape and the Salvation Army.

Boys, ages 5-17, can sign up for softball at IUTIS. Players do not have to be from Shelby County, as long as they can make the practices and games. All players receive a shirt and hat. Sign-ups are held at the IUTIS Hall at 2329 Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays through April 1.