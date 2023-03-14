Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 or by emailing info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• The Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Art Exhibit features the artwork of Maria Burke. Burke’s art will be on exhibit through March 19, 2023.

• Animal tails, bird watching and spiders are just a few topics your preschooler will learn about in the next session of PEEP! at the Brukner Nature Center. BNC’s PEEP Spring Session runs from April 11 – May 19. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. To register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate and phone number. List your top three choices for class.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Featured Monthly Vendor, Grumpy Goat Experiment, is a small family farm providing the community with certified organic veggies, field crops, wool and fiber goods, fiber seeds (aka goat kids), goat milk soap, lip balms, maple syrup, honey, fresh baked breads, barnwood birdhouses and other farm crafts. Items are available through the month of March and a percentage of all sales will be donated back to Brukner Nature Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

• Sidney Alive is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl during which community members can enjoy the downtown DORA areas while getting stamps from downtown businesses after purchasing a drink at locations determined by Sidney Alive. Participants can pick up their stamp card from Sidney Alive, 110 E. Poplar St., and return the card there to be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card from a participating business.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

• The Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birder’s Club, geared just for students in fifth through 12th grade who are members of Brukner Nature Center and have an interest in birding may join the club from 9 – 11 a.m. Contact Brian for more detailed information on place and time at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• The Maplewood Church is hosting a Soup Supper at the Maplewood Hall, 21567 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes a variety of soups, hot dogs, desserts and beverages. Donations are not required but will be accepted.

• Bingo Night at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be concessions available during the 12 games and one speed round. Cost to play is $15.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

• Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary Post 571 is accepting donations from noon to 6 p.m. for the annual Garage Sale. The legion is also accepting donations on Monday and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

• The Maria Stein Legion Auxiliart Post 571 is hosting the annual Garage Sale March 22-24. Funds raised from the sale helps to support local veterans and various community programs. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23. The sale is from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 24. Friday will also feature a buck-a-bag day and half price on large items.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

• Join BNC at 7 p.m. for the Spring Equinox Celebration featuring artist, Patty Brown and speaker, Brian Ayres. At 7:15 p.m., guests will settle into their seats for an engaging presentation by BNC’s Director of Operations Brian Ayres as he shares an update on BNC’s Wildlife Rehab Unit, set to open in April – just in time for baby season. This is a free event for the public, as BNC shares their passion for Ohio’s wildlife artists and those working for wildlife. A portion of the sales of Brown’s art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation and remain on exhibit through Sunday, June 18.