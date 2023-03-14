Man ejected from motorcycle sustains serious injuries

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Rosewood EMS responded to a man who was ejected and sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on March 6 at 1:24 p.m.

Donald Ervin Fisher, 80, of Casstown, was operating a 2020 Honda Goldwing motorcycle traveling eastbound in the 4000 block of state Route 29 when he crossed over the center line into the westbound lane and struck a ditch off the side of the road, causing him to be ejected and thrown approximately 50 feet from the ditch into a farm field. The bike struck a pole, causing minor damage to the pole, and the bike sustained functional damage and was towed by Wren’s Towing.

Fisher could not provide any information on why the crash occurred and there were no witnesses or evidence of other vehicles involved. Fisher was taken by Rosewood EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell