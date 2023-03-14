Man sentenced to prison for pandering involving a minor

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for pandering obscenity involving a minor, intimidation of a witness, burglary, and drugs, among other charges.

Zachary T. Case, 32, of Minster, was sentenced to a total of 14-17.5 years in prison (7-10.5 years and 7 years, consecutive), with five days of jail credit given, and five years of mandatory post release control, for two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second degree felony. This makes Case a tier II sex offender. Additionally a phone, two laptop computers, and one desktop computer are forfeited to law enforcement. Case was indicted for six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and 12 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Sixteen charges were dismissed.

Stacey D. White, 50, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control and county jail for 32 days on work release, with two days of jail credit given, for the charge of attempted intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a fourth degree felony. White was indicted for one count of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, for threatening harm to an adult female victim in an attempt to influence or intimidate her testimony in a criminal proceeding.

Dyllan W. Current, 29, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with 110 days of jail credit given, for the amended charge of burglary, a third degree felony. Current was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for forcing his way into an apartment and stealing a car. One charge was dismissed.

Michael R. A. Payne, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, with three days of jail credit given, for one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally Payne must successfully complete Batterer’s Intervention, mental health counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, and pay a fine of $200. Payne was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony.

Caleb R. Hewitt, 22, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony and 12 months in prison for possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Sentences are to be concurrent with each other, with 152 days of jail credit given. Hewitt was indicted for one count of trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for preparing marijuana for sale and possession of bags used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

Kyra R. McLain, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months and 17 months of prison, concurrent, with 275 days of jail credit, for violating the terms of her community control sanction. McLain was convicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony for tramadol and methamphetamine. Additionally McLain was sentenced to 41 months in prison, with 273 days of jail credit for possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a fifth degree felony, for possession of fentanyl. Finally, McLain was sentenced to 11 months in prison, concurrent to the other sentences, with 335 days of jail credit given, for attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony.

Seth W. Fuerst, 20, of Minster, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions, in addition to successfully completing a community based correctional facility, for violating his community control sanctions for charges of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possessing a substance containing cocaine.

Jordan T. Downing, 27, of Quincy, was sentenced to 17 months and 11 months of prison, concurrent, with 199 days of jail credit given, for violating the terms of his community control sanction. Downing was convicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possessing methamphetamine.

Robert L. Cummins, 39, of Kenton, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 100 days of jail credit given, for each of two counts: aggravated possessing of drugs, a third degree felony, and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Cummings must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, the STAR House program, and a Medication Assisted Treatment program. Cummins was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, one count of possessing criminal tools, and one count of tampering with evidence, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl. Three charges were dismissed.

Norbert J. Stambaugh, 61, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 118 days of jail credit, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, he must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and successfully complete mental health counseling. Stambaugh was indicted for one charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine. One charge was dismissed.

Matthew Daniel Sanders, 34, of Quincy, was sentenced to five years of community control, with two days of jail credit given, for each charge: possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Sanders must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, successfully complete STAR house, and successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling. Sanders was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Two counts were dismissed.

Franklin L. Lee, 66, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for one count of trafficking in drugs. Lee was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, for cocaine. Two counts were dismissed.

Kimberly R. Jones, 44, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 4 days of jail credit given, for each of two counts of possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies. Additionally, Jones must complete treatment at Woodhaven Residential Treatment Center, attend sober living after Woodhaven, and successfully complete mental health and additional drug treatment. Jones was indicted on two counts of possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, for Fentanyl and heroin. One charge was dismissed.