Man sustains serious injuries after head-on crash with semi

SIDNEY — Davinder Singh, 30, of Sacramento, California, was cited with driving on the right side of the roadway and reckless operation after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 6 at 3:10 p.m.

Traffic was stopped at the intersection of state Route 29 and state Route 705. Singh was driving a semi-truck traveling northwest bound on state Route 29 approaching the stopped traffic and crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel going approximately 45 mph. Brandon Lawrence Axe, 20, of Sidney, was traveling southeast bound on state Route 29 and was struck head-on by Singh, causing his vehicle to spin out and go into a ditch on the west side of the roadway.

Singh was taken by Anna EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries and Axe was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Singh’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Axe’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell