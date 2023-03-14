ODOT plans culvert project

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning a construction project in Shelby County the week of March 27. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

State route 29 Culvert Replacement: State Route 29 will be closed between state Route 706 and Frazier Guy Road Monday, March 27, through Sunday, April 16. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

The detour during the project is: East: state Route 706 to state Route 235 to state Route 29; and West: state Route 235 to state Route 706 to state Route 29.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for a commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.