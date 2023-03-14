Sidney Foodtown shooting first responders awarded at City Council meeting

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The three police officers, police sergeant and dispatcher involved in the Sidney Foodtown shooting on Dec. 21, 2022, received awards for going above and beyond the call of duty at a City Council meeting on March 13.

Officer Jason Viapiano received the police medal of valor; Sgt. Christopher Burmeister and officers Andrew Shappie and Aaron Wesbecher received certificates of merit; and dispatcher Pam Goins received the police civilian commendation.

“There can be no courage in the absence of fear,” Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman said in his remarks commending the first responders. “They charged into one of the most fearful calls of service a police officer will ever encounter, an active shooter situation. These four brave men did without any hesitation what the community asked them to do and what was expected of them. They courageously faced the fear and did their duty of serve and protect. I am proud of them, the department is proud of them, and I know that their community is proud of them too.”

The council was introduced to two ordinances. The first ordinance would authorize supplemental appropriations of $223,800 for the following funds in the 2023 budget: $15,800 to the general fund for travel and training; $4,000 to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund to fix the Sidney Theatre’s roof which will be reimbursed by the theatre; $14,000 to the indigent driver alcohol treatment (IDAT) surplus fund; and $190,000 to the capital improvement fund for increased costs for the design of the new City Hall and both fire stations.

The second ordinance will vacate three alleys at the Wagner Manufacturing site so it can be platted as a single lot. The Planning Commission recommended approval at a meeting on Feb. 21.

The council adopted five resolutions, including:

• Authorizing a request for tax abatement for Vision Development, Inc. for the construction of multi-family housing located southeast of the Kuther Road and Howard Street intersection next to Menards. The abatement will be 100% for 15 years and will total $12,348,788. The CRA Housing Council, Sidney City Schools and Upper Valley Career Center previously approved the agreement.

• Adopting the updated Shelby County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, which can be found on Shelby County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) website. Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said along with this plan, Sidney also has an emergency operation plan, the Sidney-Shelby County HAZMAT Team, they follow the state emergency response system, and two individuals have been trained on surface transportation of hazardous materials. The EMA is also working on a commodity flow survey to determine the materials traveling through roadways and railways, and the city will be able to tailor personnel training based on the results.

• Authorizing the city manager to advertise for bids for the Alpine Court Improvement Project. The project will reconstruct Alpine Court from Hoewisher Road to the cul-de-sac.

• Modifying the city’s engineering standards to require Storz connection on all future fire hydrants. Benefits of using a Storz connection include a safer alternative to thread couplings, a quicker connection of a hose to a hydrant, and solving mismatches between couplings. Public Works Director Jon Crusey said this project is not budgeted yet and the cost of a hydrant with a Storz connection is an additional $500 and a connector to retrofit existing hydrants is $450.

• Urging Congress to address rail safety as requested by the Ohio Municipal League (OML).

They also approved a new liquor permit for Austeria Wine Boutique, which will be located at 109 S. Ohio Ave. and is owned by City Manager Andrew Bowsher and his wife, Taylor. The permit will allow for on-premises consumption of spirituous liquor, beer, wine and mixed beverages and off-premises consumption in original sealed containers until 2:30 a.m.

A discussion was held providing more information about sidewalks in industrial districts, as was mentioned at a previous council meeting. Crusey said per city ordinances, sidewalks can only be required in industrial districts on both sides of a thoroughfare or collector street for a new subdivision; on other streets for a new subdivision if the Planning Commission determines they are necessary; and as part of the development of any new principal building. Crusey asked the council to think about if they want to place sidewalks on one side of Campbell Road as part of the reconstruction project and mentioned the project would need additional funds to do so.

Crusey also provided an update on the installation of the downtown archways. One archway will be delivered and installed at the beginning of each week starting March 20 with the first one on Main Avenue, then Ohio Avenue, then Court Street until the end of the first week of April. During construction, these streets will be closed. Bowsher said a celebration will be planned for the archways in early June.

During staff comments, Hollinger said on March 16 there will be a Township Contract Ad Hoc Committee meeting, and Bowsher said District 7 of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold an open house on March 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1001 St. Marys Ave. to review the draft of the 2024-2027 state transportation improvement plan.

Councilmember Steve Klingler was absent and was excused by the council.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.