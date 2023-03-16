LSO to host Mozart and Saliert concert

LIMA – The Lima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus return to the concert stage Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for “Mozart and Salieri.”

The program features the works of two of the 18th century’s most famous composers, who have since been immortalized in both books and films. The evening will open with the works of the cosmopolitan and refined Salieri and finish with a performance of Mozart’s powerful and mysterious Requiem mass.

Antonio Salieri’s music represents the pinnacle of refined Viennese musical taste during the late 18th century. The Lima Symphony will perform two works by the revered composer before turning to the famous Requiem by Amadeus Mozart. Soloists Sadiyah Babatunde (soprano), Carlyle Quinn (mezzo), Aaron McKone (tenor), David Le (baritone) and the Lima Symphony Chorus will perform the work. Composed by Mozart on his deathbed, this work’s unusual history and origins have propelled it into musical mythology. This history, and the work’s profound beauty, have preserved it in popular culture.

The show’s repertoire includes Salieri’s “La grotta di Trofonio” and “Veneziana,” Sinfonia in D major, Josquin des Prez’s “Mille Regretz,” and Mozart’s “Requiem.”

Tickets cost between $35 and $45 for adults and between $10 and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Music by Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.