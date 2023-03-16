125 Years

March 16, 1898

At the meeting of city council last night, James E. Way, representing the Inland Telephone Co., asked that a franchise be given the company to put up and operate a telephone line. He said the company does not plan an exchange at the present time but merely to have an officer here. It is the intention of the company to connect Bloom Center, Botkins, DeGraff, Jackson Center, Lewistown, Montra, Maplewood, Pemberton, Quincy, Port Jefferson, Kettlersville and Sidney. Many of these towns have already been connected. The matter was referred to the advisory committee.

——-

“Bob” Burns, the tobacco man from Detroit, was in Sidney yesterday and he had a supply of loaded cigars with him. Frank Shaw was the first Sidney fellow to get hold of one of the loaded cigars.

——-

Ed E. Kah leaves Sunday for Chicago where he will enter the McCormick College of Optics for a course of instruction. He will be accompanied by his wife. They will be away about three weeks.

100 Years

March 16, 1923

Mrs. Martha Schumaker of Akron has leased the second and third floors of the Oldham Building on South Main Avenue over the Knupp garage and about the first of April will open a hotel and rooming house. It will be named the Sidney Hotel. Mrs. Schumaker has engaged in the same kind of business in Akron for a number of years.

——-

Miss Hazel Bowen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Bowen of the Hardin area has been awarded the Newcome Trophy at Miami University for being the “all-around co-ed” at the university. Miss Bowen is a senior at Miami and this is the second time in successive years she has been accorded this honor.

——-

The St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church at Anna is not to have Rev. Alfred Wagner as their new pastor to succeed Rev. H.J. Schuh. Rev. Wagner is pastor of the Hope Lutheran congregation in Cleveland and members of the church put forth such strenuous efforts to keep him that he has declined the call by the Anna church.

75 Years

March 16, 1973

Colors of the rainbow blended with the voices of spring harmonized to bring forth enchanting music at the annual concert by the musical groups of Sidney High School presented last evening in the school auditorium. Miss Margaret Faulkner and Paul Fitzwater, head of the school’s music department, directed the various groups that participated.

——-

Leaders of the Red Cross fundraising campaign in Sidney and Shelby County expressed concern today as they revealed that contributions to date amount o approximately $4,200. They noted that receipts are far below expectations since the goal is $14,760 and March – set aside for the drive – is nearly half gone.

——-

Nine students at Sidney High School had a four-point average for the fourth six-week grading period announced this week. Included in the group are seniors – Barbara Seving, Harold Stockstill; juniors – Louanne Blake, Jean Wiessinger; sophomores – Carol Sue Martin, Joan Santo; freshmen – Iris Cunningham, Lael Ely, Betty Merricks.

50 Years

March 16, 1973

The Lucky Barrel jackpot remains at $600 with registration under way at Dorsey’s downtown market. The name of Mrs. J. Carol Clark, 832 Oak Avenue was drawn Tuesday at Montgomery Ward but she had not registered.

——-

Like milady’s evaluation of an item and how far she can make a buck stretch, the Shelby County High School Coaches Association’s appraisal of their own kind extends to the available material and the kind of mileage picked up during a season. With this in mind, the majority of the county playmakers have selected Roger Eckenwiler as “Coach of the Year”.

25 Years

March 16, 1998

The May 5th election will contain a ballot proposal for a .5% sales tax increase to fund state education and Ohio General Assembly State Rep Jim Jordan is against it. He contends the state has enough money to properly pay for education and does not trust the government to spend all the funds received on education. He plans to help raise $2-3 million to support the opposition effort.

——-

Sidney will have a new city manager by April 6th. City finance officer Mike Puckett has accepted the position. He will replace Mike Morton who is moving on to another position. The details of Puckett’s contract will be worked out at a later date. He has been the finance officer with Sidney for 18 years. He is from the Pleasant Hill area of Miami County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.