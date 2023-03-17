New business collaboration in downtown Versailles

VERSAILLES — Several Versailles business owners — Heidi DeMange of Antoinette Bridal Boutique, Karen Wietholter of Swift Gilly Boutique, Emily Holsapple of Blue Willow Boutique, Jodie Bohman of C & C Clothez, Colleen McKnight of A Soothing Touch, and Ashley Luthman of Ashley Luthman Photography — have created a group called Shop Downtown Versailles. The main goal of this group is to let Versailles residents, along with people from other towns, know more about Versailles’ businesses and any special deals they may be running.

The group is also planning fun events throughout the year to bring more people to downtown Versailles. Their first scheduled event is Sip and See “Girls Night Out” on Thursday, March 23 from 6-9 p.m. Participating businesses are Antoniette Bridal, Swift Gilly Boutique, Blue Willow Boutique, C & C Clothez, 1984, Silas, Ashley Luthman Photography, A Soothing Touch, The Center for Healing, and The Herb Pantry. All of these businesses are located on the blocks of Center Street/Main Street in Versailles. They will be running specials this night, and customers will also be able to enjoy delicious snacks and drinks at each location.

For more information, follow them on Facebook at Shop Downtown Versailles.