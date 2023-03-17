On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, March 20, 1t noon at the board conference room, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

The agenda includes approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for February and personnel items.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee, reports from maintenance, bus, custodial, elementary and high school principals, superintendent an overnight trip to Camp Willson for the sixth-graders and hiring a new boys basketball coach.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will have a meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the Shelby County Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St.

Anna Zoning Board of Appeals

ANNA — The Village of Anna’s Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting on March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Anna Village Hall Council Chambers, 209 W. Main St., Anna. The board members will be hearing a request for the property located at 210 N. Linden St. The owner is requesting a variance on fence setbacks.

Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on March 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 9 a.m.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center receive federal Special Education IDEA Part B funds for the Shelby County local school districts to assist with the education of handicapped children ages 3 through 21. Community members who would like to have input into the planning of the use of the federal IDEA funds are welcome to provide comment during our public hearing to be held on March 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will be having a work aession on Friday, March 24, at 4 p.m. in Room 303. The reason for the board meeting is to conduct negotiations.