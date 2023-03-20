Edison’s MLT program accepting applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) associate degree program.

The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test results and information gathered from laboratory tests aid physicians in making an accurate diagnosis and choosing appropriate treatments for patients.

Students in the MLT program will become familiar with the use and maintenance of equipment used in a clinical laboratory. Intensive coursework will be completed on campus, while hands-on practice will take place at participating clinical sites.

Edison State’s MLT program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Completed MLT applications must be received by April 30.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit www.edisonohio.edu/mltapp. For more information, call 937-778-8600 or email getstarted@edisonohio.edu.