Carl Wical of Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2011 and is the center’s March Senior Spotlight.

“I really enjoy the friendly people and staff. Playing billiards, bingo, Texas hold em’ and air hockey are a lot of fun. I really like the Friday mornings Veterans Coffee, Donuts and Camaraderie. I offer an open invitation to anyone that wants to challenge me to a game of air hockey! I am also looking forward to the spring Card Party in April,” Wical said when asked what his favorite things about the center are.