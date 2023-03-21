Family celebrates Hoehne’s 90th birthday

SIDNEY — The family of Frank Hoehne is hosting an open house in honor of Hoehne’s 90th birthday.

Hoehne’s birthday celebration is being held on Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Amos Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney.

Hoehne is celebrating with his wife Carol (Prenger) Hoehne and his children with his late wife, Marlene (Hoelscher) — Randy and Sandy; Charlie and Carol; and Steve and Laura — along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family encourages friends, extended family and former co-workers to stop by Dorothy Love to wish Frank a happy 90th.