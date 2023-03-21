Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 or by emailing info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• The Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Art Exhibit features the artwork of Maria Burke. Burke’s art will be on exhibit through March 19, 2023.

• Animal tails, bird watching and spiders are just a few topics your preschooler will learn about in the next session of PEEP! at the Brukner Nature Center. BNC’s PEEP Spring Session runs from April 11 – May 19. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. To register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate and phone number. List your top three choices for class.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Featured Monthly Vendor, Grumpy Goat Experiment, is a small family farm providing the community with certified organic veggies, field crops, wool and fiber goods, fiber seeds (aka goat kids), goat milk soap, lip balms, maple syrup, honey, fresh baked breads, barnwood birdhouses and other farm crafts. Items are available through the month of March and a percentage of all sales will be donated back to Brukner Nature Center.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

• Brukner Nature Center is hosting a Spring Equinox Celebration at 7 p.m. with featured artist Patty Brown and speaker Brian Ayres. At 7:15 p.m. for Ayres’ presentation on the center’s Wildlife Rehab Unit, which is set to open in April. This is a free event for the public, as BNC shares their passion for Ohio’s wildlife artists and those working for wildlife. A portion of the sales of Brown’s art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation and remain on exhibit through Sunday, June 18.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

• Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St. in Troy, is supporting Brukner Nature Center from 5 – 9 p.m. Guests must present a physical flyer to the cashier so Skyline Chili can then donate 15% of total net sales to Brukner Nature Center. No coupons, discounts or other specials are valid during the fundraiser. Good for dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru.