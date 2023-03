Russia’s Hayden Quinter, left, gives Ed Borchers a high-five as Zeb Schulze gives Nicki Borchers a high-five after the Raiders fell to Richmond Heights at the University of Dayton Arena on Friday, March 17. Ed is the father of Dave Borchers and Nicki is the wife of Dave Borchers who passed away after a car crash. Dave was the Raiders’ boy’s basketball team coach.

