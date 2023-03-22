Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:30 a.m.: warrant. Michael T. Stotler, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of Bridlewood Drive and Summer Field Trail.

-11:42 p.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenwood Drive.

-11:00 p.m.: obstructing official business. Tarrence Clifford Williams-Armstrong, 24, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested for obstructing official business.

-11:00 p.m.: crime in progress. James William Bridget, 30, of Atlanta Ga., was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

-10:01 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the area of East North Street and North Ohio Avenue.

-7:02 p.m.: damaging. Police received a report of past damage in the area of Hill Top Avenue and Riverbend Boulevard.

-6:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a report of a threat in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:03 p.m.: drug offense. Police responded to a drug offense in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:23 p.m.: drug offense. Police received a report of a drug offense in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:01 p.m.: suspicious. Police responded to a report of a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-8:23 a.m.: drug offense. Police received a drug offense report from the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:10 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of Lane Street.

-7:56 a.m.: domestic. Police responded to a domestic in progress in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-4:42 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-2:57 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report of a past breaking and entering in the 200 block of Queen Street.

-2:26 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and West Russell Road.

-1:10 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:32 to 7:00 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-9:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:52 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

MONDAY

-8:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-11:16 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel