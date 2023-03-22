Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Botkins.

-2:37 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Sidney.

Village log

-8:08 p.m.: pursuit. Officers from the Anna and Botkins Police Departments and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office took part in a pursuit near mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-5:13 p.m.: scam. Anna Police received a report of a scam in the 100 block of Peridot Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:49 to 9:50 p.m..: fire. Crews responded to five calls.

-11:09 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

