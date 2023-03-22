125 Years

March 22, 1898

Yesterday the Junior Shakespeare Club of this city was 11 years old. From its organization, it has been the custom of its members to celebrate each return of the natal day of the club by some interesting and pleasing occasion such as a dinnery party, a musicale or literary gathering. To this, the gentlemen are invited. This year the celebration took the nature of a 6 o’clock dinner held in the home of Mrs. J. L. Dickensheets.

——-

The board of trustees of the children’s home met last evening and selected J. H. McClung and wife as superintendent and matron at the home to succeed Dr. W. H. Shaw and wife who recently submitted their resignations.

100 Years

March 22, 1923

Dr. H.E. Beebe will entertain at the Wagner House this evening in honor of the 50th anniversary of his locating in Sidney for the practice of medicine. Included in Dr. Beebe’s invited guests will be the physicians of the county, a number of his business associates and persons with whom he associated when he located here 50 years ago. It is anticipated that 125 guests will be present for the dinner.

——-

The plant of the Mull Woodwork Company was closed down Saturday evening. The plant will be shut down indefinitely.

——-

A meeting will be held in the Farm Bureau Office on Thursday evening for the purpose of organizing a cow-testing association in Shelby County. Ivan McKeddip, a specialist from the state in this area, will be present to discuss the program in detail.

——-

Disrupted railroad transportation, crippled wire communication, loss of life and crop losses calculated in the millions is the toll that has been taken by the severe late winter blizzard that swept across the Midwest over the weekend with temperatures plunging to zero and below.

75 Years

March 22, 1948

Four Sidney young men received diplomas today from Ohio State University, members of the largest winter class ever to graduate from the university. Receiving degrees were William P. Achbach, bachelor of metallurgical engineering, William F. Binkley, doctor of medicine, Thomas H. Fogt, bachelor of mechanical engineering and Robert H. Lanferseick, doctor of medicine.

——-

Frank J. Lausche, of Cleveland, was a guest in Sidney for a brief visit yesterday afternoon in the interest of his candidacy for the Democratic nomination as governor. Lausche continued to hit a “party bossism” in his comments here.

——-

Rev. James Peaker, of Cincinnati, classmate of Rev. James Kelly and Rev. Cletus Stang, newly-ordained priests, is the assistant priest at Holy Angels parish, Rev. E.C. Lehman announced today. He has arrived in Sidney to take up his duties as the third priest of the parish – the first time in its history Holy Angels has been served by three pastors.

50 Years

March 22, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – The northeast side of the Leininger Lumber Co. building was demolished Saturday at 6:35 p.m. when hit by one of four railroad cars which jumped the tracks at the Detroit, Toledo and Ironton Railroad crossing on Ohio 275 (Pike Street).

——-

Today marked the calm after the storm for hundreds of stranded motorists, workers and volunteers in Shelby County who were involved in a near-blizzard storm last weekend.

——-

David Fette, official U.S. weather observer for Shelby County, said about six inches fell in the county but an exact measurement was hard to determine due to strong, gusting winds causing snow to drift.

——-

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Development Association met Wednesday at 9 p.m. at St. Denis Church for their reorganizational meeting. The newly elected president, James, Paul, was in charge.

25 Years

March 22, 1998

There is a new store coming to Sidney. It is Staples- the well-known office supply store. The new venture will occupy space in the West Towne Square shopping center. Bill Gunlock, a spokesman for the landlord R. G. Properties declined to comment on the future tenant. Staples operates several hundred stores around the country.

——-

Marylou Topp has received a national honor. She has been named the 1998 Holstein Woman of the Year by the Ohio Holstein Association. Marylou and her 3 sons are the operators of Topview Farms on Botkins Road. Since her husband Donald passed away in 1986, sons Eric, Keith and Phillip manage a herd of 55 holstein cattle and 10 brown Swiss.

