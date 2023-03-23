Board approves contract extensions

HOUSTON — Personnel items and donations were accepted during the Monday, March 20, meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education.

Donations of $180 from Superior Aluminum for the John McKinney Athletic Fund, and $2,099 for the Steve Knouff Music Program – Instruments were accepted.

The contract extensions for Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Craig Knouff effective Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2029; Elementary Principal Sara Roseberry, effective Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2029; and Technology Director Matthew Stephens effective Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2029, were all approved.

The board accepted the retirement resignation for Belinda Hoelscher effective May 31, 2023. She has been with the district for 31 years

Donna Long was hired as the assistant Title I coordinator for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the updated substitute teacher list provided by the Midwest Regional ESC.

• Approved the service agreement for a floating substitute teacher with the Midwest Regional ESC.

• Adjourned to executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges against the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing and to prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.

• Learned there will be a special Work Session scheduled for Friday, March 24.

\The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.