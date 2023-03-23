Flood watch issued

SIDNEY — An areal flood watch has been issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hocking, Licking and Union, Logan and Shelby counties from 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday afternoon.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low – lying and flood – prone locations.

People in the watch area should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for immediate action should heavy rains and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued. Avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.