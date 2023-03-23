SCS plans ‘Transition to Kindergarten’ panel

SIDNEY — Families of incoming kindergarten families are invited to a “Transition to Kindergarten” panel with Sidney City Schools. This in-person meeting is for the parents/guardians of all students who will be going to kindergarten at either Emerson or Longfellow Primary Schools for the 2023-24 school year.

The panel of presenters consists of kindergarten teachers and the school principal. They will answer any questions parents/guardians may have and share what a day in kindergarten looks like. It is an opportunity to find out everything you want to know in order to help a child transition easily to the new school-age building.

These transition meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on:

• Tuesday, April 4, at Longfellow Primary School, 1250 Park St.

• Wednesday, April 5, at Emerson Primary School, 901 Campbell Road

If a child will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2023, they are eligible for kindergarten at Sidney City Schools. Kindergarten screening will take place Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Emerson Primary School, and Friday, May 26, 2023 at Whittier Early Childhood Center for Longfellow Primary School. To schedule a screening appointment, call Sidney City Schools at 937-497-2200.