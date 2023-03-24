Fricker’s rolls back world-famous chicken wings to 1985 price

SIDNEY — The world was simpler in 1985. Fricker’s believes it is time to look back and remember when $2.95 bought happiness and a plate of Fricker’s Frickin’ Chicken wings. Fricker’s has for 38 years been proud of the communities where they have grown their business. Families gathered around the table sharing stories and fellowship.

The Frickin’ time has come to throw back to $2.95 for ten Frickin’ chicken wings on Sunday April 2. Fricker’s wants everyone to enjoy this day to share with their entire family. Every Fricker’s location opens at 11 a.m. and will serve 10 Frickin’ Chicken wings for only $2.95. With this incredibly low price there is some fine print. Dine in only, one order of 10 per person while supplies last.

Fricker’s currently boasts an impressive 24 units located in Dayton, Vandalia, Miller Lane, Huber Heights, Centerville, Miamisburg, Springfield, Troy, Sidney, Middletown, West Chester, Mason, North College Hill, Richmond Indiana, Toledo Suburbs of Sylvania, Maumee, Perrysburg, Downtown Toledo, Bowling Green, Findlay, Fremont, Van Wert, Defiance, Adrian Michigan, and later this year a new location in Lima Ohio.

Giving back to communities has become a characteristic for Fricker’s as they have donated time and service to several charitable organizations over the last 38 years. Offering scholarships and fellowship money to both Miami and Bowling Green State Universities, “it wouldn’t be right not to give back to the communities that have given support to our businesses.” “We at Fricker’s feel blessed every day to live in the communities we do”. Fricker’s has donated over $100,000.00 to charitable organizations. Fricker’s has two golf outings every year to help these causes and contribute to local school programs and civic organizations. Fricker’s has been afforded the opportunity to be a good neighbor and will not shirk their responsibility. You won’t realize the distance you’ve walked until you look around and realize how far you’ve come.

This is our opportunity to say Thank You to our guests by offering this one day only throw back to 1985 for 10 Wings price of an unbelievably, incredible $2.95 from open to close Sunday April 2, 2023.