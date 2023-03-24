Land Bank discusses properties

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on March 21.

There were no new property acquisitions in the previous month, and three lots at 617 Ronan in Sidney were sold to a developer for $6000. An adjacent property may also be acquired at a Sheriff’s Sale, and then all four lots are planned to be developed into new housing.

The Board has given permission to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to use 736 N. Linden Avenue for training purposes.

The grant for the demolition and remediation of the Wagner Manufacturing Complex has been extended through June 30, 2024. A pre-bid meeting and walk through of the property was scheduled for Wednesday, March 22. The project has been divided into two phases, with the belief that two separate projects will result in better bids. The first phase will be the removal of the asbestos. The bid process will be opened in April.

There was additional discussion regarding some of the Wagner property that overlaps CSX tracks. The board is in negotiations with CSX to discuss expenses as well as to partner together to not cause any issues for the tracks and to keep trains running through any work needed.

Treasurer John Coffield reported the total balance for both accounts is $511,240.52. Coffield reminded everyone there is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners for $200,000 included in the balance. The Hinkle Report, a document that details the 2022 financials, is available online for the public to be able to review.

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Kent Topp also attended the meeting. The Health Department has concern about two properties in the county owned by Bill Freytag. Both sites have solid waste debris that need to be removed and wells that were not properly sealed. Topp asked if the Land Bank was able to help assist with funding to do the necessary clean-up. Chair Bob Guillozet advised that the Land Bank can only use funds for properties that the Land Bank owns. Several board members suggested other potential sources for funding help, including the EPA.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.