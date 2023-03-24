On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council will meet Monday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Anna Zoning Board of Appeals

ANNA — The village of Anna’s Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting on March 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Anna Village Hall Council Chambers, 209 W. Main St., Anna. The board members will be hearing a request for the property located at 516 W. Main St. to construct a 180-foot communications tower in a residential district.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the president’s, board members’ and superintendent’s reports; approve grants; accept donations; and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include the appointment of an assistant fire chief; a presentation by Nathan Davis, senior rural development specialist with the Ohio RCAP; an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates for all employees of the village of Jackson Center; a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck; committee reports; department reports; and administrator’s report.

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Annex building.

Items on the agenda include reviewing the solar energy systems zoning text for Van Buren Township; discussing solar development; setting the 2023 meeting schedule; the director’s report; and the ODNR/FEMA audit.