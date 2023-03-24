125 Years

March 24, 1898

The oil well which has been drilled on the farm of C.F. Quellhorst, about two miles east of Kettlersville, was drilled into Trenton rock yesterday and a heavy flow of oil and gas secured. It has stirred up considerable excitement among the residents of Van Buren Township as it is in entirely new territory.

——-

C. A. Matheny, of Lima, representing the Miami River and Belt Railway was in Sidney today. He is engaged in taking up the right-of-way for the new railroad between Minster and Lockington.

——-

Mrs. John Otto has commenced the work of putting in a bowling alley at the rear of John Otto’s restaurant and saloon.

100 Years

March 24, 1923

Dr. H.E. Beebe today received a telegram from Dr. C.E. Sawyer, the personal physician of President Harding and who is with the Presidential party in the South congratulating him on his half-cetury of medical service to the people of Sidney. Dr. Beebe is a close friend of the Sawyer family and has always been their family physician.

——-

The Hetzel Confectionery, on the south side of the square, is installing new and complete ice cream equipment for their modern ice cream plant. The new equipment will enable them to freeze fancy, plain and brick ice cream without the use of ice or salt but by the means of mechanical refrigeration.

75 Years

March 24, 1948

Shelby County’s Red Cross Chapter learned today there is a strong possibility it may be serviced by the free blood center in Columbus. This is part of the vast national blood program launched this year by the American Red Cross. If Shelby County is included in the Columbus sphere, mobile units will operate from there to service this area.

——-

All eight of Shelby County’s first grade high schools have been continued on the list of schools approved by the Ohio Department of Education, according to information received this week by Supt. C. E. McCorkle. Included in the list are: Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Green, Perry, Houston, Jackson Center and Russia.

50 Years

March 24, 1973

ANNA – Paulette Leugers, a senior at Bowling Green State University arrived in Brazil March 15 for 16 weeks of student teaching, traveling and learning the culture. Miss Leugers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Leugers, R.R. 2, Anna.

——-

BOTKINS – The fourth grade class at Botkins Ward School has received a letter from President Nixon. The letter written on White House stationery was dated March 14 and was in response to a packet of letters the class wrote to express problems uppermost in their minds and to thank the President for the end of the war and return of POW’s.

——-

Plans were firmed up Wednesday night by the Shelby County Fair Board for a tractor pull Monday night of this year’s fair set for July 28 through August 2.

——-

Edward Dowell of Tri-County Tractor Pullers and the board worked out an arrangement providing three classes with a prize of $300 in each. Dowell and board agreed to divide expenses and receipts on a “50-50” basis.

25 Years

March 24, 1998

The Minster Lady Wildcats basketball team had a close call in the championship game, but they survived it to become state champions. Minster rolled out to a first half lead of 19 points led by Lauren Shenk who canned 18. However, Hopewell-Loudon roared back to tie the game. Minster won in overtime by two points. Shenk had 28 points. This is the school’s first basketball title. The girls have 8 track and field wins to their credit.

——-

The McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day celebration was one of the best ever, and the first time the annual event had to deal with snow- all according to chairman Larry Huecker. Molly Wyen was crowned queen. The fish fry had its biggest attendance as over 200 people participated. The parade was the largest ever held. The 3 mile run drew only fifty runners.

