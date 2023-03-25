125 Years

March 25, 1898

The high water in the Miami River today caused by the heavy rains during the past few days is reported to be the highest the water has ever reached in the river at this point. It commenced overflowing its banks early yesterday morning and continued to rise ever since.

Many residents along the river moved out of their houses last evening. Others remained until midnight and then left when they became frightened by the rapid rise of the water. Water is three and four feet deep on East Court and East Poplar Streets and it has spread across Enterprise Avenue to South Miami Avenue.

The flood today brings up recollections of other floods in the area. The most recent of great extent occurred on February 4, 1883, although it apparently was not as bad as the one on June 16, 1868. D. L. Bush, one of the oldest residents of the city, says today’s flood is the greatest since January 1, 1847.

100 Years

March 25, 1923

A picturesque entertainment filled with pretty songs and choruses was the eighth grade operetta, “The Windmills of Holland”, given in the high school auditorium last evening. Leading parts were taken by Jane Cook, Marjorie Sturm, Agnes Stahler, Georgeanna Weiss, William Hayner, Frank Stewart, Hugh Cartwright and Rolla Frame.

——-

A new Red Star bus line was started today to run every hour from Dayton to Sidney stopping at Piqua and Troy. The bus will leave Dayton every hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and leave Sidney five minutes of every hour from 5:55 to 10:55 p.m.

75 Years

March 25, 1948

Rev. Arthur Joice, executive secretary of the council of relief agencies licensed for operation in Germany – Cralog – has arrived in Sidney to assist “Neighbors in Action” in a campaign to send food to hungry Germans. Cralog has authorized free ocean transportation for the shipment from this county.

——-

One of the oldest grocery locations in Sidney changed hands yesterday when Mr. and Mrs. Claude Litton purchased the Winemiller grocery store and residence located at North Oak Avenue and Park Street from Carl Winemiller and Mrs. Charles Winemiller.

50 Years

March 25, 1973

MINSTER – Minster Machine Co. started up the first of two huge electric induction furnaces at its new grey iron casting facility Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported more than $3 million is invested in the shift of production of casting from the cupola type melting operation to the new casting facility. Harry Winch, vice president of manufacturing said “everything went on schedule and perfectly”.

——-

Thirty-nine men have applied for two upcoming vacancies in the Sidney Fire Department, Jocele Fahnestock, city clerk announced this morning.

The two vacancies were created when Fire Chief Vernon Millhoff and firefighter Frank Elliott announced their resignations effective April 1.

25Years

March 25, 1998

Sidney City Council members bid City Manager Mike Morton a sad farewell Monday night. It was his final council meeting. He had been with the city since May 1996. Morton was responsible for negotiating the purchase of the former armory and Cameo Theatre from Monarch Machine Tool Company for the establishment of the Senior Center. Morton will be replaced by Mike Puckett.

——-

The city lost another leader when Dave Dolph announced he will be leaving Sidney City Schools as the superintendent. He will be replacing the retiring Troy superintendent. Dolph, who made $77,048 in Sidney will be paid $93,000 in Troy. Board president Bob Baird expressed disappointment he did not stay for his contract tenure of five years.

