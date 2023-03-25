Rindler, Grilliot honored by Versailles FFA

VERSAILLES — At the February FFA meeting the new officers for the 2023-2024 school year and the February FFA Members of the month were announced. Owen Rindler and Taylor Grilliot were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month.

Rindler was the first FFA member of the month announced. He is a freshman and second year member of the Versailles FFA. Rindler has participated in the toy drive, monthly meetings, fruit sales, Shop and Crop, Poultry Days Ag Tent, Farm Day, Omelet Breakfast, Soup and Sandwich Social and Darke County Fair Ag is Cool Tent. Owen’s SAE consists of working for Luke Osterloh and at Smith Pallet. He is the son of Rob and Julie Rindler.

Grilliot was also announced as a member of the month. She is a senior and four-year member of the Versailles FFA. Grilliot has been involved in fruit sales, monthly meetings, Farm Day, PALS and the Soup and Sandwich Social. Her SAE consists of gardening and working at Brilliant Beginnings. She is the daughter of Brad and Suzy Grilliot.

Both members received a T-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.