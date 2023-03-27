Cleveland Museum of Natural History kicks off countdown to total eclipse with three full days of planetarium programs

CLEVELAND — A total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and this time Cleveland lies within the path of totality—promising nearly four minutes of darkness in the middle of the afternoon as the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun. Cleveland won’t be in the path of totality again until the year 2444.

As the countdown to this once-in-a-lifetime experience begins, the community is invited to join themuseum on Friday, April 7; Saturday, April 8; and Sunday, April 9, 2023, for three full days of eclipse-themed planetarium shows. Museum astronomers will explain why eclipses occur, describe the unparalleled beauty of totality, and discuss safe methods for observing the Sun.

As part of the museum’s current transformation project, the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium was updated most recently in fall 2022, with enhancements including a software upgrade to Digistar 7, a repainted dome, and new seating that allows for more customized and creative configurations. A recent $3 million gift from the children of Nathan and Fannye Shafran and their spouses will support further renovations and technological upgrades to the planetarium over the coming years.

Like all the museum’s live planetarium shows, the programs offered on these days will be interactive and original, designed and delivered by the museum’s astronomy team. All planetarium shows are included with general admission.

Every Sunday, Museum admission is free for city of Cleveland and East Cleveland residents as part of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Days. Guests must reserve their free tickets in advance and show proof of address upon arrival.

To learn more about the eclipse-countdown events, visit CMNH.org.

About the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Transformation Project

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History opened part of its transformed campus in December 2022, introducing a new Wade Oval Entrance, modernized Education Wing, and updated galleries. This opening is the latest milestone in the Museum’s $150 million transformation project, which features a LEED-certified expansion, a complete reimagining of the Museum campus and all its exhibits, and the addition of new public spaces. Pioneering a new model for natural history museums, the redesigned exhibits will place visitors at the center of the Museum experience—allowing them to better understand their connection with the natural world and the relevance of science to their daily lives. Slated for completion in late 2024, the transformation will showcase the Museum’s world-class assets while reflecting its role as a trusted resource that prioritizes engagement and responsiveness to its community. The Transforming the World of Discovery campaign has raised more than $123 million for this project, which will expand the Museum’s building and outdoor visitor areas to more than 375,000 square feet. The Museum appreciates the generous support from community members, corporations, foundations, and government grants that has helped to make this transformation a reality.

About the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History illuminates the world around us and inspires visitors to engage with the natural forces that shape their lives. Since its founding in 1920, the Museum has pioneered scientific research to advance knowledge across diverse fields of study and used its outstanding collections, which encompass more than 5 million artifacts and specimens, to deepen the public’s understanding of the dynamic connections between humans and nature. Through its Natural Areas Program, the Museum stewards more than 12,000 acres of protected ecosystems across northern Ohio. A community gathering place, educational center, and research institution, the Museum is a vital resource that serves Cleveland and the nation. For more information, visit CMNH.org.