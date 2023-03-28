Common Pleas Court hands down sentences

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drugs and violating terms of community control among other charges.

Corbin D. Palmer, 18, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with 12 days of jail credit given, and must successfully complete both the Thinking for a Change program and drug and alcohol counseling, for possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, a handgun and $2,247.87 cash, both used in conjunction with this case are subject to forfeiture. Palmer was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Psilocybin, a schedule I controlled substance, and marijuana, as well as for having a loaded handgun in reach of his car. Three charges were dismissed.

Joseph M. Taborn, 19, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 51 days of jail credit, and must successfully complete the MonDay Program with psycho-sexual counseling, for the amended charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony, making him a Tier II sex offender. He was indicted on one count of rape.

Cole Winston Johns, 25, currently in Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and 180 days in jail (concurrent) for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, with 329 days of jail credit granted, after violating probation. Johns was indicted on the same two charges.

Melissa M. Anderson, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (concurrent), a fourth degree felony and 12 months in prison, consecutive, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, with 184 days of credit granted, after violating terms of parole. Anderson was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and three counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl. Two charges were dismissed.

Ulysee Robinson, Jr., 57, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Robinson must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and successfully complete the Thinking for a Change Program, with no days of jail credit given. Contraband of $500 and a handgun are also forfeited to the Sidney Police Department. Robinson was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and carrying a firearm after being convicted for a felony. One charge was dismissed.

Jasmine E. Fogt, 35, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Fogt must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, and successfully complete the Thinking for a Change Program, with no days of jail credit given. Fogt was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Antoine D. Cunningham, 45, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, for each of two counts, concurrent, for one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, with no days of jail credit given. Cunningham was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for cocaine and methamphetamine. Two charges were dismissed.

Phillip M. Howard, 34, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for attempted failure to provide change of address, a fourth degree felony, with 70 days of jail credit given. Howard was indicted for one count of failure to provide a change of address, a third degree felony, for failing to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with a change of address after being convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third degree felony, in Franklin County.