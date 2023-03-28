Easter celebrations kick off in Shelby County

SIDNEY — With spring around the corner, the Easter Bunny will be hopping through Shelby County soon.

Several organizations and churches in the area are hosting Easter egg hunts and other events. Below are dates, times and more information on various events in the county.

Saturday, April 1:

• Rather than hosting an Easter egg hunt, the Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, is hosting Donuts with the Easter Bunny. This event is free for children 12 and under. Kids will get to play games, win prizes, make Easter arts and crafts and take pictures with the Easter bunny. Donuts with the Easter Bunny is being held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Sunday, April 2:

• The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt at noon in the Lockington Park. The department asks that guests bring their own baskets to use during the hunt. Should weather cause the cancellation of the event, the make-up day is set for Saturday, April 8.

• The Fort Loramie Community Fire Department is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park. Children, pre-school through and including third graders, are invited to participate. In the event of bad weather, eggs and candy will be passed out in the parking lot and shelter house. The Youth Park is centrally located in the middle of the village at the intersection of Louis Street and Lane Street.

Saturday, April 8:

• The Hardin United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the Crossroads, across the street from Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Community Easter Jam at 10 a.m. at the church, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney. The event includes an egg hunt and various arts and crafts for kids in grades up to and including sixth grade.

• The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club, in partnership with the Grand Lake/Premier Health South YMCA and the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is hosting an annual free Easter egg hunt event at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster. The event is free, with no registration required, for children ages 12 and under. Children will be split into age groups and there will be a sensory friendly area provided by the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

• Sidney Alive is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon on the Court Square where kids can run around racing each other in the search for Easter eggs.

• The Village of Botkins is hosting a community egg hunt at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Park for kids 12 and under. The entrance to the park is located immediately to the west of the Shell gas station parking lot on the north side of 500 E. State St., Botkins.