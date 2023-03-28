Economic Outlook report shows impact of franchising on Ohio economy

WASHINGTON – The International Franchise Association (IFA) has released its 2023 Franchising Economic Outlook report, showing that Ohio will add 346 new franchised businesses in 2023, creating 7,186 new jobs. These local businesses continue to deliver jobs and business ownership opportunities, despite economic uncertainty across all industries and in daily life.

“Even with today’s economic headwinds, franchises in Ohio continue to grow, provide career-building jobs for their employees, and give back to their local communities,” said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. “After an historic year of growth during the post-pandemic recovery, franchising is predicted to exceed pre-pandemic growth levels – showing the power of the business model and its distinct advantages for prospective business owners.”

The 2023 Franchising Economic Outlook is IFA’s annual study detailing the franchise sector’s performance for the past year and projected economic outlook for the year ahead, as well as an in-depth state outlook for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

In Ohio:

• Franchise establishments will increase by 346 units, at a rate of 1.2%, to a total of 29,834 units.

• Franchising will add approximately 7,186 new jobs in 2023, to a total of 321,974 franchise employees.

• Economic output by franchises increased to $30.8 billion in 2022, or 5.2%. Output growth is expected to continue into 2023 by 3.5% to $31.9 billion.

Key highlights on the national level include:

• The overall number of franchise establishments will increase by almost 15,000 units in 2023, or 1.9%, to 805,000 units.

• Franchising will add approximately 254,000 jobs in 2023. Growing at 3.0%, total franchise employment is forecasted to reach 8.7 million.

• From $825.4 billion in 2022, the total output of franchised businesses — the measure of total economic activity in nominal dollars — will increase by 4.2% to $860.1 billion in 2023.

• Franchises’ GDP share of the overall economy will remain stable at 3%. Compared with 2022, franchises’ GDP — the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within U.S. borders — will grow at a slightly slower pace of 4.2% to $521.3 billion.

• Service-based industries and quick-service restaurants will witness higher growth than other industries.

On the state and regional level, the report shows that states have experienced different rates of franchise business growth due to disparities in business climates, migration trends, the labor market, and major industry investments. On the state level, it is predicted that:

• The top 10 states for franchise growth in 2023 are projected to be: Texas, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, and Indiana.

• States in the Southeast and Southwest will experience the fastest upward trajectory of franchise business growth in 2023.