Newly formed Pickleball Club will play at Custenborder Park

The City of Sidney will be starting the construction of six pickleball courts this spring at Custenborder Park, just off of the northwest corner of the parking lot. Construction is scheduled to be completed in early July.

With the project being finalized, a group of local residents have come together to form the Shelby County Pickleball Association. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation’s purpose is to provide a fun, healthy, recreational activity for its membership and community members while promoting the exercise, development of skills, and enjoyment of Pickleball.

There will be a general membership meeting on April 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sidney Police Department’s second floor meeting room. At the meeting, the official board will be nominated and voted on by the club members. There is a $25 fee to become a member of the club. If you would like to become a board member, you have to be a Shelby County resident. Board positions are as follows: President; Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and At Large.

Becoming a member of the club will give you free access to league play, discounted tournament fees, discounted and free pickleball clinics, discounted pickleball merchandise, access to club social events, access to club owned training equipment, and lastly, a vote within the organization.

The courts will be open to the public. However, there will be reserved times for the SCPA’s league play. You do not have to pay to play on the courts. The fee is only for club membership.

“We are so thankful to the City of Sidney for getting this project underway,” acting club president Jeremy Lorenzo said. “This has been a few years in the making. Not only does the sport promote health and fitness but its such a great way to make new friends and meet like minded people. I also love that fact that the sport is intergenerational. I play with individuals who are 20-30 years older and younger than me. The days that I get to play pickleball are my favorite days of the week.

“With the formation of the club, we get to collectively grow the sport in Shelby County. We also will be able to raise money as an organization for additional features at the courts. The club is currently leading fund-raising efforts towards adding lights to the courts. A sizable donation has already been made to the club which we are hoping to expand on.”

If you have any questions about joining the club, you can contact Jeremy Lorenzo at coachjlorenzo@gmail.com, or come to the April 13 meeting at the police department.